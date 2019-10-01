The cryptocurrency market is mostly in the green on the second day of this week’s trading. Spotting a 4% gain in value on the day, IOT/USD has hit an intraday high of $0.27935. other cryptos with relatively impressive gains are EOS, Bitcoin Gold and NEO.

Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day. The coin has been dozing in a tight range for the past several days, however, not it is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20.

ETH/USD hit $186.06 during early Asian hours before retreating to $180.33 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $19.4 billion has gained over 6% since this time Monday on the back of the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market; however, the upside momentum seems to be fading away as the coin has entered a consolidation phase, unable to pass $186.00 barrier.