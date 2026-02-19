Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Injective, Solana & World Liberty – Asian Wrap 19 February

Injective (INJ) price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Solana (SOL) is trading below $82 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to break out of the upper consolidation range over the weekend. The Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged, but a less dovish tone that followed dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets. Meanwhile, mixed signals from derivatives and on-chain metrics suggest that SOL’s short-term outlook remains uncertain, limiting the scope for a recovery.

World Liberty Financial is up nearly 2% at the time of writing on Thursday, extending the gains for the third consecutive day. The short-term recovery is driven by the World Liberty Forum, a conference hosted by the Trump family's crypto project on Wednesday, which brought together global market leaders. The WLFI token encounters resistance at $0.1215, aligning with the December 18 low. A decisive close above this level would extend the WLFI rally to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1337.