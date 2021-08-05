Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ICON, Binance Coin & Uniswap – American Wrap 05 August

ICON looks extremely bullish in the long-term as ICX price targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on ICON price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ICX could be heading next as it looks ready to continue surging.
BNB price marches toward $400 regardless of Binance legal woes
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Binance Coin Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BNB could be heading next as it seems primed to advance further.
Uniswap price has gathered the steam for UNI to advance to $30
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Uniswap price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where UNI could be heading next as it seems bound to advance further.
These two DeFi tokens are primed to skyrocket
SushiSwap continues to trade in a horizontal channel. Aave emerging from an ascending triangle pattern, breaking the 200-day SMA resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.