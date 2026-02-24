Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 February
Hedera Price Analysis: Extends losses as bearish sentiment dominates
Hedera (HBAR) price extends its losses, trading below $0.103 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.
Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000
Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Pump.fun (PUMP), are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's holdings reach 4.42 million ETH as Fundstrat predicts 87% win-ratio
Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) scooped up 51,162 ETH last week, marking its largest purchase since December.
