Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 February

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its losses, trading below $0.103 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Pump.fun (PUMP), are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) scooped up 51,162 ETH last week, marking its largest purchase since December.