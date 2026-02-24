TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hedera, Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 24 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Hedera Price Analysis: Extends losses as bearish sentiment dominates

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its losses, trading below $0.103 at the time of writing on Tuesday after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.

Top Crypto Losers: BCH, HYPE, PUMP extend losses as Bitcoin drops below $64,000

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Pump.fun (PUMP), are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's holdings reach 4.42 million ETH as Fundstrat predicts 87% win-ratio

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) scooped up 51,162 ETH last week, marking its largest purchase since December.

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Pi Network rebounds by 2% at press time on Tuesday, regaining strength after a three-day decline. A renewed interest among investors, evidenced by outflows from Centralized Exchanges, backs the short-term recovery.

Hedera price extends its losses after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash, Hyperliquid, and Pump.fun, are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

