The Graph Price Prediction: GRT at risk of plummeting as whales go into a selling frenzy
The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending channel for the past week, but it is at risk of a significant correction as on-chain metrics turn in favor of the bears.
Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ on the verge of massive 40% explosion
Enjin Coin price has been trading inside a tightening range on the 12-hour chart. Several metrics indicate that the digital asset is on the brink of a significant correction as whales are taking profit and increasing the selling pressure of the coin.
Whale clusters suggest that this key Bitcoin level can trigger an explosive rally
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to break the $60,000 resistance level after more than a week of ranging.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
