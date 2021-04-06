The Graph price has been trading inside an ascending channel for the past week, but it is at risk of a significant correction as on-chain metrics turn in favor of the bears.

Enjin Coin price has been trading inside a tightening range on the 12-hour chart. Several metrics indicate that the digital asset is on the brink of a significant correction as whales are taking profit and increasing the selling pressure of the coin.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to break the $60,000 resistance level after more than a week of ranging.