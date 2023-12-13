Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, XRP & AAVE – European Wrap 13 December

Ethereum dips to crucial demand zone, analysts predict ETH price rally to $3,000
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, declined to $2,148 early on Wednesday. The fall in prices follows a broader sell-off in the crypto market since Monday, likely driven by investors’ de-risking strategy ahead of a macro-packed week, with US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) last meeting of the year.
XRP price drop to $0.55 likely amidst Senator Elizabeth Warren’s final push in US crypto legislation
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release for November has revealed an increase of 0.3% in inflation, month-on-month and the annual inflation rate is 3.1%. The CPI report and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday make for volatile Bitcoin and altcoin prices.
AAVE price likely on the brink of bullish breakout according to on-chain metrics
AAVE, an Ethereum-based protocol token, is likely heading towards a bullish breakout according to on-chain metrics from Santiment. The largest 150 wallets in AAVE’s network now hold 9.61 million tokens.
AAVE price is $89.91, down nearly 3% in the past 24 hours.
