Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Vitalik & TON — American Wrap 09 April

Ethereum briefly tags $3,700 after Vitalik Buterin's speech at the Web3 festival in Hong Kong
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Vitalik Buterin excludes L2 chains that do not use Ethereum for data availability at web3 carnival
Vitalik Buterin presented an Ethereum Ecosystem diagram at the 2024 Hong Kong web3 carnival on Tuesday. Buterin spoke of Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Starknet, zkSync, Metis, Linea, Scroll, Polygon and Fuel, among other Layer 2 chains.
TON price hits new all-time high even as Telegram is flagged high risk by security firm
TON price hit a new record high of $7.12 on OKX, on Tuesday. Toncoin now ranks among top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, replacing Cardano on CoinGecko. Blockchain security firm CertiK flagged Telegram for high risk vulnerabilities on April 9.
Ripple price climbs back above key $0.60 level despite 70% decline in XRP transaction volume
XRP price surged past the $0.60 resistance, trading at $0.61 on Tuesday. The altcoin has noted a 70% decline in its transaction volume between April 1 and 8, signaling loss of interest among traders.
MINA price down nearly 4% on eve of final test for Berkeley upgrade
MINA Protocol price is preparing for the final step before Berkeley, a major mainnet upgrade for the project. The devnet upgrade is planned for April 9, and the focus is on three key features that are likely to boost MINA’s utility among users.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.