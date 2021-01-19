Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs. Read more...
DeFi protocols Uniswap and SushiSwap continue claiming new all-time highs as trading volume skyrockets
UniSwap UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) continue posting new record highs, ignoring the uncertainty brought into the market by Bitcoin (BTC). At the time of writing, UNI is exchanging hands at $9.42 following a minor retreat from price levels close to $10. On the other hand, SUSHI is trading at $8.4 barely a day after hitting a new all-time high at $8. Read more...
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL prepares to skyrocket by more than 70% towards $0.12
Zilliqa seems to be getting ready for a massive elevation to highs around $0.12. The expected breakout follows a breakdown from the recent December peak at $0.106. For now, the least resistance path is upwards especially with the critical hurdle in the rearview. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price against Bitcoin not looking this bullish in the last three years
Ethereum had a nice run-up to its previous all-time high and hit $1,438 on Binance, just $2 away from it. Ethereum is up by more than 11% against Bitcoin and has reached 15% in market dominance, its highest number since August 2018.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ on track to $5 despite stiff resistance ahead
It looks like Tezos is trading under a significant resistance trendline which stops the digital asset from rising towards $5. Additionally, XTZ faces a strong short-term selling pressure according to a crucial indicator.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA must climb above crucial hurdle to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price is up by 153% in the past three weeks after a massive breakout from a crucial pattern on the weekly chart. The digital asset has slowed down in the past 48 hours, but the momentum remains bullish.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.