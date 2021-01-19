Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track

Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin's spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum's ability to hit new all-time highs.

DeFi protocols Uniswap and SushiSwap continue claiming new all-time highs as trading volume skyrockets

UniSwap UNI) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) continue posting new record highs, ignoring the uncertainty brought into the market by Bitcoin (BTC). At the time of writing, UNI is exchanging hands at $9.42 following a minor retreat from price levels close to $10. On the other hand, SUSHI is trading at $8.4 barely a day after hitting a new all-time high at $8.

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL prepares to skyrocket by more than 70% towards $0.12

Zilliqa seems to be getting ready for a massive elevation to highs around $0.12. The expected breakout follows a breakdown from the recent December peak at $0.106. For now, the least resistance path is upwards especially with the critical hurdle in the rearview.