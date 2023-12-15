FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Tokens & Solana – American Wrap 15 December

Cryptos |
Share:

Ethereum price likely to outperform BTC says JP Morgan report, but short-outlook remains flat despite ETF hype

Ethereum (ETH) price is likely to overshadow Bitcoin price performance in 2024 said JP Morgan analysts in a recent note. Ether traded in the $2,400 region after nearly three weeks of consolidation but this uptrend seems to have lost momentum as Bitcoin price takes a hit this week. Despite the Bitcoin ETF approval hype, ETH continues to remain largely neutral as other altcoins outperform Ether. In the near future, ETH is likely to slip into sideways movement due to a few reasons: a slump in on-chain activity, a delay in ETF approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a fast-approaching holiday season, and a lack of momentum to push Bitcoin price higher. 
ETH/USDT 1-week chart
The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications. 
 
Greed remains the main driving force of the crypto market in recent days, and the corresponding index is on its way to the extreme greed zone. Its cap has risen by 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has seen about zero change, with trampling around $42.8K.
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle

RATS, SATS and ORDI, the BRC-20 tokens yielding massive gains this cycle

The BRC-20 token standard was designed specifically for the Bitcoin blockchain and tokens like RATS, SATS and ORDI are BRC-20 tokens. One of the key reasons for BRC-20 popularity is that the token standard unlocks new capabilities for the Bitcoin blockchain when used in DeFi applications. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone

Cardano price aims for $0.85 target as it trades at crucial demand zone

Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics. 

More Cardano News

XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving

XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving

XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.

More Ripple News

Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery

Chainlink data feeds go live on Polygon zkEVM, MATIC price eyes likely recovery

The data feeds from Chainlink, a decentralized oracle blockchain network, became available on Friday on Polygon’s chain, enabling decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to have access to the emerging bank blockchain ecosystem.

More Chainlink News

Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023

Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location