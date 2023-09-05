Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Ripple – European Wrap 5 August

Ethereum whales accumulate ETH as researchers explore scaling beyond EIP-4844
Ethereum developers discussed the issue of scaling that challenges the ETH blockchain’s wider adoption among users. Over the past couple years, a group of researchers in conversation with ETH creator Vitalik Buterin developed an alternative to scale beyond EIP-4844, the improvement proposal for “proto-danksharding.” Find out more about EIP-4844 here.
The researchers have drafted a proposal and shared it with the ETH community in what many call a bullish development for the altcoin’s utility and adoption in the long run.
Solana price fails to gather momentum despite rising institutional flows, MakerDAO likely adoption
Solana (SOL) price remains close to monthly lows even as there are increasing signs of usage and adoption of the Ethereum-alternative blockchain. Increasing institutional capital inflows or support from a top executive in the crypto industry could fuel a narrative for Solana to recover part of its recent losses.
CoinShares, a European alternative asset management firm, published its weekly report on Monday on the state of institutional investments in crypto-based funds. According to the report, investment products noted a “cooling-off” period with relatively minor outflows totaling $11.2 million.
XRP price uptrend supported by bulls as attorneys explore likely settlement with the SEC
XRP price has tackled resistance at $0.50 as bulls take charge of pushing the altcoin higher. Currently, there are two catalysts likely influencing the altcoin: the possibility of a settlement in the US Securities & Exchange Commission v. Ripple lawsuit and Coinbase’s separate motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the financial regulator.
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
Cardano price could move soon after 30% fall
Cardano price has been trading with a bearish bias over the last two months, shedding all the ground covered in the July 13 rally. In part, the US SEC branding ADA a security has cast a dark cloud over the altcoin, placing it at a disadvantage alongside peers like Polygon and Solana.
Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin (BTC) price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum (ETH) price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple (XRP) price would not yield.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Circle Chairman and CEO “Jeremy Allaire is going to publish something that you would love for the boost of the USDC ecosystem.” These are the words of pro-crypto personality Faisal Khan, who committed to sharing the details soon.
Stake.com crypto casino resumes operations after $41.3 million exploit
Stake cryptocurrency casino had suspended all deposits and withdrawals, after the betting platform suffered an exploit, with the bad actor making away with millions of Dollars’ worth of crypto. PeckShield Security Company also highlighted the incident.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.