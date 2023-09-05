Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Ripple – European Wrap 5 August

Share:

Ethereum developers discussed the issue of scaling that challenges the ETH blockchain’s wider adoption among users. Over the past couple years, a group of researchers in conversation with ETH creator Vitalik Buterin developed an alternative to scale beyond EIP-4844, the improvement proposal for “proto-danksharding.” Find out more about EIP-4844 here.

The researchers have drafted a proposal and shared it with the ETH community in what many call a bullish development for the altcoin’s utility and adoption in the long run.

Solana (SOL) price remains close to monthly lows even as there are increasing signs of usage and adoption of the Ethereum-alternative blockchain. Increasing institutional capital inflows or support from a top executive in the crypto industry could fuel a narrative for Solana to recover part of its recent losses.

CoinShares, a European alternative asset management firm, published its weekly report on Monday on the state of institutional investments in crypto-based funds. According to the report, investment products noted a “cooling-off” period with relatively minor outflows totaling $11.2 million.

XRP price has tackled resistance at $0.50 as bulls take charge of pushing the altcoin higher. Currently, there are two catalysts likely influencing the altcoin: the possibility of a settlement in the US Securities & Exchange Commission v. Ripple lawsuit and Coinbase’s separate motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by the financial regulator.

Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.