Not much has changed for Etheruem which continues to be extremely bullish on all long-term timeframes. Buyers are still trying to crack $400 while bears are hoping to see a drop below $350 and perhaps confirm a daily downtrend.

XRP has been under consolidation for a few days now and bulls have been unable to keep the digital asset above $0.30. Either way, buyers do have a strong support area below $0.285.

Tezos has been performing far better than the rest of major cryptocurrencies as its bull rally didn’t have any pauses. XTZ/USD just formed its 2020-high at $4.43 and it’s now under healthy consolidation. Bulls have defended the 12-EMA twice and they are looking for the next leg up.