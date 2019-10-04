ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $174.55 with no clear short-term direction.

Ripple is showing prowess in a relatively bearish cryptocurrency market. As discussed earlier Ripple upside has been capped at $0.25 (short-term) resistance. Despite this, the cryptoasset is trading above the trendline resistance as well as the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart currently holding ground at $0.2467.

Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the levels, registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,116, trading with short-term bearish bias amid decreasing volatility. However, the situation may change drastically, once BTC/USD dives under $8,000.