Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Shakeouts, Fakeouts, Hopes & Dreams pt.3
Since crypto’s inception, September has persistently been bearish, yielding negative returns. Nonetheless, there are technical and on-chain metrics suggesting September of 2022 could tell a different story. Bitcoin price rebounds with an uptick in volume after falling below $19,000 for the first time since July. Ethereum price shows more investors are currently in profit than at a loss, which could reduce overall selling pressure. XRP price produces the largest pullback within the wedging downtrend.
Ethereum Price: Merge pre-game party prompts all-year highs against Bitcoin
Ethereum’s Merge is the most highly anticipated event fueling a bullish sentiment among holders. ETH price hit an all-year high against Bitcoin, after steady gains over the last nine months. Ethereum bears were hit by massive liquidations in their bets against the asset’s price gain.
Bitcoin Price: Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price. Bitcoin worth $290 million recently hit Kraken as whales shed their BTC holdings. As whales flooded exchanges with Bitcoin, BTC price continued its decline below $20,000. Analysts predict a bloodbath in Bitcoin as selling pressure on BTC increases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DeFi market records a 14.7% YoY active user decline as TVL plunges by 68% to $58 billion
DappRadar’s DeFi report for August highlighted the presence of just 1.67 million unique active wallets. The month of August also noted multiple exploits and hacks, which resulted in the loss of more than $211 million.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: A case of sneaky divergence
Ethereum Classic price shows a strong divergence signal that could become the catalyst of a future penny-from-Eiffel style decline. Ethereum Classic price continues to be the topic of discussion amongst day traders.
Asset manager Franklin Templeton to launch institutional crypto accounts
The crypto space is observing newer participants with every passing day, and this constitutes individuals with some wealth to people with excessive wealth. The crypto market is still in a bearish state, making investments in this space a difficult decision for investors.
Solana Price Prediction: A true bull run vs another suckers’ rally
Solana price has recovered 7% of market value amidst the most recent downtrend. SOL price does not show RSI divergence to securely call the bottom of the current mudslide. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $40.28.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.