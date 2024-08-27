Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & AI Tokens — Asian Wrap 27 August

Ethereum suffers declining investor interest following historical August market lull
Ethereum (ETH) is down nearly 3% on Monday following a decrease in key metrics, including institutional interest, trading volume and transaction count. The decline is also evident in ETH's price, which has failed to overcome a key price resistance.
Ripple slips under $0.60 whales dump 140 million XRP tokens in seven days
Ripple (XRP) posts a second consecutive session of losses on Monday, dipping under the key psychological support of $0.60, as large-wallet investors seem to have engaged in a selling spree, ushering a correction in the price of XRP Ledger’s native token.
AI tokens post huge weekly gains in anticipation of Nvidia's Q2 earnings
Several AI tokens, including FET, RENDER and NEAR Protocol (NEAR), have posted huge gains as the market anticipates Nvidia's (NVDA) Q2 earnings on August 28.
SUI, Worldcoin lead tokens with highest yearly supply increase
Token Unlocks data on Monday revealed that several tokens have witnessed high increases in their supply in the past month and over the last year. The statistics also show the number of days to a 25% supply for each of these tokens, with ZETA and TIA at the top of the list.
Crypto ETFs record $533 million of net inflows as possibility of rate cut boosts investor confidence
Crypto ETFs recorded the highest inflows in five weeks after Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of the Federal Reserve’s cutting interest rates in September during his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Meanwhile, the altcoin investment market witnessed little or no inflows.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows this week, and continued Mt.Gox fund movements could bring volatility in Bitcoin's price in the coming days.
