Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Meme coins & Worldcoin – American Wrap 06 June

Cryptos |

55% spike in Q1 Ethereum active users reported as soaring volume meets Volatility Shares ETH ETF

Ethereum (ETH) failed to overcome a key resistance as it resumed its horizontal trend on Thursday. Following the lag, the Volatility Shares 2x ETH Futures ETF showed considerable growth on its second day of trading.ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
 
The subject of meme coins sparked a series of online clashes among crypto experts on Thursday after rapper Iggy Azalea took a jab at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. This follows a report from crypto exchange Bybit, claiming that institutional investors' meme coin holdings have increased 300% since January.
 
Worldcoin (WLD), a digital identification platform token, seems to be coiling up on the lower and higher timeframes, suggesting that a volatile breakout could be around the corner. WLD, developed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, has been swayed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) developments in the past, be it OpenAI’s release of new frontier models or Nvidia’s earnings. Hence, Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 could provide a significant tailwind to the altcoin, propelling it higher. 
WLD/USDT 1-day chart
 
Cryptos feed

