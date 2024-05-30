Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Matter Labs & Vitalik – American Wrap 30 May

Ethereum price lags, investors potentially reallocating capital after BlackRock's updated S-1 filing
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Facing correction after ETFs led rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to consolidate in a range that offers a buying opportunity, while other major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), look set for a potential price correction.
Celebrity meme coins gain attention as Iggy Azalea and Davido join the train with respective token launches
Celebrity meme coins surged on Wednesday after popular artists Iggy Azalea and Davido launched their tokens. The rise of celebrity meme coins has also seen several controversial token launches, which put users at risk of potential rug pulls or pump-and-dump scams.
BlackRock’s IBIT fund becomes the largest Bitcoin ETF
IBIT is now the largest Bitcoin ETF in the world after a $20 billion growth. IBIT may be set to overtake IAU Gold ETFs with its current run. Grayscale's high fee structure has caused massive outflows.
Ethereum slightly tilts toward bears, may only see 20% of Bitcoin ETF flows following silver comparison
Ethereum (ETH) sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).