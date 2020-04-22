Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months. Moreover, this trend has been beneficial for the second-largest digital asset as a lot of tokens are built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the intraday low at $40.05 and settled above $41.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained about 1.0% on Tuesday, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.7 billion.

Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Ripple's trading volume is registered at $8.2 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $1.7 billion.