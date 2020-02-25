Ethereum price alongside other cryptocurrencies is losing ground from the yearly highs posted in February at $288. The losses remain unstoppable following the rejection at $280. At the time of writing, about 3% has been recorded in losses with ETH/USD having dropped from $265.66 (opening value) to $257 (market value). Recovery above $270 and $280 continues to be a pipe dream amid increased selling activity across the crypto space.

Ripple price is trading below the broken trendline support. However, it is strongly supported by the 61.8% Fib level of the last drop from $0.3463 to a low of $0.1766 at $0.26. In spite of the losses from the yearly highs at $0.3463 posted on February 15, XRP/USD is holding ground above the moving averages. A possible golden cross hints that bullish pressure is still present and could culminate in a push above the resistance at $0.28 and $0.30.