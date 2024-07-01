Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, ETF & Cryptos – American Wrap 01 July

Ethereum Name Service poised for a 30% rally
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price has exceeded the weekly resistance level of $26.38, rising 3.2% on Monday to reach $31.76. On-chain data indicates a rise in ENS's daily active addresses, reflecting increased blockchain usage and suggesting potential for a price rally in the days ahead.
Could Ethereum demand outweigh bearish sentiment from whale exchange deposit and potential US government sale?
