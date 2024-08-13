Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Cryptos — Asian Wrap 13 August

Ethereum poised for 20% rally following buying pressure from ETF investors but faces key trendline hurdle
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday and is looking set for a 20% rally following buying momentum from traditional investors across ETH ETFs. However, it faces potential bearish pressure from a likely dump by an old whale and resistance around a key trendline.
Dogecoin faces key hurdles as it attempts to stage a recovery
Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 0.5% on Monday as it attempts to stage a comeback from last week's market decline. In the past week, DOGE rallied 25% amid signs of recovery visible across its on-chain metrics. However, the technical side shows that key indicators could hamper DOGE's road to recovery.
Crypto market could be set for rebound following net inflows, Marathon's heavy Bitcoin buyback plan
Crypto investment products turned green last week after seeing net inflows of $176 million. Meanwhile, Marathon Digital (MARA) plans to add to its Bitcoin holdings with convertible note offerings worth $250 million as the crypto market recovery looks imminent.
Polymarket secures partnership with Perplexity amid open interest decline
Polymarket partnered with the AI search engine Perplexity on Monday to enable news summaries on events for users, enhancing the overall experience on the prediction market. The announcement follows a drop in Polymarket's open interest.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.