Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, DOGE & Tokens – American Wrap 18 June

DOGE sees high liquidations as meme coin sector bleeds heavily
Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP breaks past $0.50 resistance as Ripple holders await lawsuit outcome with new developments at SEC
XRP trades in the red on Tuesday as Ripple (XRP) holders are awaiting developments in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the firm with the case drawing to a close.
TRUMP holders take profits, leaving supply on exchanges near six-month high
TRUMP whales have sold the meme coin and realized gains on Tuesday, on-chain data shows. The meme coin price falls sharply, wiping out 45% of its value in the past seven days.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Spot Ethereum ETF anticipation wipes nearly $70 million worth of ETH Premium
The cryptocurrency market has been on a downtrend for nearly two weeks but Monday’s events showcased how impatient Ethereum (ETH) investors are. In a downtrending market, traders are usually looking for signs of reversal to maximize profits.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.