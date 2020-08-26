Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Chainlink & Aave – American Wrap 26 August

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD locked in a range below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $370.00 on Tuesday and managed to recover to $382. by press time. The second-largest coin is down over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. ETH/USD has been sidelined since the start of the week, moving in sync with Bitcoin. If the coin fails to recover above $400.00 the selling pressure may increase significantly and worsen the short-term technical picture.
Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD hits a descending channel barrier delaying recovery to $20
Chainlink has been unable to recover after the slump from the 2020 high at $20. The breakdown initially found support at $13 aided by the descending channel. There was a recovery but buyers hit a wall at $16. Since then, LINK/USD has remained pivotal at $15.
LINK’s meteoric rise has been attributed to the massive growth in decentralized finance ecosystem. The network claims to be at the center of DeFi by fashioning investors with life feed price data.
Aave Market Update: LEND/USD resumes growth, targets at $0.9000
Aave's LEND is now the best-performing digital tokens out of top-100. The coin has gained over 17% of its value in the recent 24 hours building on strong positive momentum of recent days. Aave left behind several major coins, including IOTA, Huobi Token, DASH and NEM, and settled at the 21st place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. Currently, the coin's market value is registered at $1.14 billion, and it is one of a few DeFi tokens in $1 billion league.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls lick wounds, Ethereum and Ripple paralyzed
BTC/USD explored the area below $11,300 during early Asian hours and touched the intraday low of $11,255 before the recovery started. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,392.
NEO/USD recovers from Tuesday's low, targets at $18.00
NEO/USD is changing hands at $17.40. The coin has gained over 2.5% since the start of the day, though it is down 2.2% on a day-to-day basis. NEO now sits on the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization of $1.23 billion.
ETC/USD stays under pressure after the recent sell-off
Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped below $6.5 after a short-lived recovery attempt. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $6.47, down nearly 3.5% since this time on Tuesday. ETC now takes the 27th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $754 million.
ETH/USD locked in a range below $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $370.00 on Tuesday and managed to recover to $382. by press time. The second-largest coin is down over 3% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.