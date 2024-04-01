Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & XRP – European Wrap 1 April

Ethereum’s (ETH) prices loses some ground on Monday, paring back some of the gains seen during the weekend, as traders continue to speculate over the possibility of an approval of the spot Ether ETF in May.

Bitwise Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said in a Forbes interview published on Sunday that a delay to December would make the launch more successful. This comes at a time when other key market players have provided different views that lean towards the idea that the SEC will likely delay the approval of the seven spot Ethereum ETF filings.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) halving, which is expected to occur in April, is typically considered a positive catalyst for BTC prices as historically the asset’s price has peaked within six to twelve months after the event. If history is set to repeat, the upcoming halving event opens doors to gains in beta plays, tokens built on Bitcoin sidechains, BTC ecosystem-based assets, and BRC20 amid rising demand among traders.

Ripple (XRP) ruling from July 2023 differentiates between XRP secondary market sales and institutional sales of the token by Ripple. Per the July ruling by Judge Analisa Torres, the altcoin is identified as a “non-security” in transactions on exchanges.

The ruling is in jeopardy as two federal judges have thrown out Judge Torres's application of the Howey Test to XRP, and American Journalist Charles Gasparino highlights the incoherence.