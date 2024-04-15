FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Stocks — American Wrap 15 April

Ethereum whales pushes its price up as Hong Kong approves spot ETH ETF

Ethereum's (ETH) price slightly improved on Monday after Hong Kong approved applications for a spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF. Whales have also been accumulating ETH after the market dip over the weekend.
Bitcoin (BTC) is ranging below $67,000, as the largest asset by market capitalization is preparing for its halving event, estimated to occur on April 20, according to Nicehash countdown. The halving event is considered a key event as typically BTC price cycles are influenced by the mining difficulty adjustment. 
Stacks (STX) operates as a Layer 1 blockchain network and is set to deploy its Nakamoto Upgrade tentatively on April 16, close to the Bitcoin halving estimate of April 20. With the upgrade, the protocol aims to transform itself into a Bitcoin Layer 2 chain. 
