Ethereum network takes the lead with higher investment opportunities than Bitcoin
The Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in total transaction volume in 2022. While the largest asset by market capitalization managed to retain its dominance in online search interest and steady transaction
Bitcoin shorts worth $93.5 million were liquidated in December, BTC price rally incoming?
Bitcoin shorts worth $93.5 million were closed in December 2022 on cryptocurrency exchange platform, Bitfinex. A massive volume of closed shorts imply traders were bearish on the asset and decided to cut losses once BTC price climbed higher. Interestingly, this also signals uncertainty in the direction of Bitcoin price.
XRP whales increased their holdings of Ripple ecosystem’s native token by 25%
XRP network’s large wallet investors holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP have increased their holdings by 25%, bringing the total to 4.09 billion tokens. This is the level of accumulation seen at market bottoms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price rally or short squeeze: $93.5 million in BTC shorts closed on Bitfinex
Bitcoin shorts worth $93.5 million were closed in December 2022, could this be a sign a BTC price rally is imminent? Experts argue late shorts getting liquidated implies a short squeeze, overall sentiment and outlook need to change for bullish breakout.
Ethereum v. Bitcoin battle continues as ETH offers more investment opportunities to traders
The Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in total transaction volume in 2022. While the largest asset by market capitalization managed to retain its dominance in online search interest and steady transaction
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls are cooking 20% upswing
XRP price has been struggling compared to other altcoins, but the worst seems to be over for now. The recent sell-off has washed off the weak bullish hands, providing smart investors with a chance to accumulate.
How likely is Bitcoin price to return to $19,000 before FOMC minutes?
Bitcoin price shows a clear exhaustion of bullish trend after recovering above a stable support level. This move is likely setting up the stage for a rally for BTC bulls after a quiet end to 2022.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.