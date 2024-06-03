Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Render – American Wrap 03 June

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Ethereum sustains week-long consolidation, sees over $3 billion exodus from exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) sustained a week-long horizontal trend on Monday following massive exchange outflows in the past seven days, which coincided with increased ETH fund inflows.
ETH 1-week Exchange Netflow
On Monday, Bitcoin stormed $70K after a long consolidation of strength. This is a solid attempt to break downside corridor resistance, encouraged by the reversal to the upside in US equities late in the day on Friday. At this point, we advise you not to join the rise but to look out for further dynamics, which promise to be very interesting. Touching this round level will probably spur trading volumes.
 
Render’s (RNDR) price could increase by around 20% propelled by the upcoming Nvidia (NVDA) stock split, according to technical and on-chain indicators. The AI-based altcoin is likely to face an initial pullback after struggling multiple times with daily resistance at $11.23 but falling to a key support area, the push from the AI narrative and bullish signs from large-wallet investors make it likely for RNDR to recover in the medium term.
RNDR/USDT 1-day chart
 
Render price looks set to rally if it retests the support zone extending from $9.42 to $8.82. The Nvidia stock split on June 10 could positively impact RNDR, an AI-based altcoin. On-chain data suggests whales are accumulating RNDR tokens.

Bitcoin price consolidates in a symmetrical triangle pattern, showing directional bias. Ripple also follows BTC's footsteps as it continues on its 50-day consolidation streak. Ethereum price, on the other hand, shows signs of an incoming correction.

Last week was a bummer with Bitcoin (BTC) price consolidation, and altcoins movements showed confusion in their directional bias. Some altcoins saw bullish, impulsive moves, but most trended sideways or slid lower. 

In a recent tweet on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Peter Brandt, a seasoned analyst, suggested that Bitcoin price could be due for a massive uptrend. He compared the current BTC consolidation to the Stagflation Crisis of 1970.

Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of "if" but "when."

