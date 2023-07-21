Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin – European Wrap 21 July

Share:

Ethereum price has decreased around 5% in the last seven days despite the rally in other altcoins such as XRP and Chainlink (LINK). Still, several on-chain metrics point to an upcoming increase in ETH price, which is likely to revisit the $2,000 psychological threshold soon, according to analysts at intelligence tracker Santiment.

Ethereum price declined from its peak of $2,139.44 in April to $1,889 at the time of writing, within a three-month period. The $2,000 level is considered a key psychological support level and analysts at Santiment say traders are becoming increasingly optimistic about the altcoin.

Bitcoin price has been in a rangebound movement for nearly a month with no signs of directional bias. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.

A recent report from NYDIG explores the impact of a Bitcoin spot ETF on BTC price by drawing analogies with Gold and its ETF approval. To put it simply, the report shows that spot Bitcoin funds like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) or spot ETFs outside the United States constitute a total of $28.8 billion. Gold, on the other hand, accounts for $210 billion in assets under management (AUM) worldwide as of June.

The cryptocurrency market fell 0.3% over the past 24 hours to $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin lost 0.7%, Ethereum lost 0.97%, and top altcoins ranged from -3.4% (Solana) to +4.8% (Polkadot).

Bitcoin failed to develop any local upward momentum and continues to test the lower boundary of its last trading range. Following the sell-off in risk assets and the rise in the dollar, the first cryptocurrency has returned to below $30,000. A failure below opens the door to a deeper correction to $28.9K, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day MA are concentrated.