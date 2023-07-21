Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin – European Wrap 21 July

Ethereum price likely to reach $2,000, according to these bullish on-chain metrics
Ethereum price has decreased around 5% in the last seven days despite the rally in other altcoins such as XRP and Chainlink (LINK). Still, several on-chain metrics point to an upcoming increase in ETH price, which is likely to revisit the $2,000 psychological threshold soon, according to analysts at intelligence tracker Santiment.
Ethereum price declined from its peak of $2,139.44 in April to $1,889 at the time of writing, within a three-month period. The $2,000 level is considered a key psychological support level and analysts at Santiment say traders are becoming increasingly optimistic about the altcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can BTC spot ETF approval make $50,000 a reality?
Bitcoin price has been in a rangebound movement for nearly a month with no signs of directional bias. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
A recent report from NYDIG explores the impact of a Bitcoin spot ETF on BTC price by drawing analogies with Gold and its ETF approval. To put it simply, the report shows that spot Bitcoin funds like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) or spot ETFs outside the United States constitute a total of $28.8 billion. Gold, on the other hand, accounts for $210 billion in assets under management (AUM) worldwide as of June.
Crypto dragged back to the support line on risk-off
The cryptocurrency market fell 0.3% over the past 24 hours to $1.2 trillion. Bitcoin lost 0.7%, Ethereum lost 0.97%, and top altcoins ranged from -3.4% (Solana) to +4.8% (Polkadot).
Bitcoin failed to develop any local upward momentum and continues to test the lower boundary of its last trading range. Following the sell-off in risk assets and the rise in the dollar, the first cryptocurrency has returned to below $30,000. A failure below opens the door to a deeper correction to $28.9K, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day MA are concentrated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra Luna Classic volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani replaces Do Kwon as CEO
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem.
Shiba Inu price fails to rally despite a 3 trillion SHIB accumulation from investors
Shiba Inu's price, for the most part of this month, has barely made any significant movement. The meme coin continues to disappoint investors, who are also failing to trigger significant change in the price action with their efforts.
US House Republicans pass bill to regulate industry framework, SEC, CFTC registration for BTC and Stablecoins
US House Republicans have introduced a new Bill, providing a clear path for exchange registration with the SEC and CFTC. The bill seeks to amend US securities laws and compel SEC to consider “innovation” as a factor when issuing new rules.
Chainlink price rallies by 20% after founder’s ambitious words generate a bullish response
Chainlink price rise led the crypto market gains on Thursday as the altcoin found sudden optimism from its investors. Chainlink price could be seen trading at $8.2 after noting a near 20% rally in the span of 24 hours, up from $6.9.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.