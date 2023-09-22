Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Arbitrum – European Wrap 22 September

Share:

The first Ethereum futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) is likely to be approved on October 2, according to crypto hedge funder Hal Press. The North Rock Digital founder’s thesis is based on the recent events in the crypto ecosystem.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy and Ether Strategy ETFs are awaiting approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), with a deadline of October 3, 2023. Press believes this could be the first Ethereum Futures ETF to win the SEC’s approval.

Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades at $26,628 after dropping 3.13% over the last 48 hours after rejection at the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $27,290 on September 18. The lack of volatility is another reason for the bearish fractal not progressing.

Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 chains, launched Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) mainnet on its Arbitrum One chain. The protocol’s arrival on Arbitrum is key to the further development and growth in the ARB ecosystem as it is expected to improve the user experience and attract developers.

Chainlink’s CCIP provides web3 developers with an easier interface to build secure applications, which helps link different blockchains in crypto. The protocol is powered by decentralized oracles that have enabled up to $8 trillion in on-chain transaction value.