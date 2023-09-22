Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Arbitrum – European Wrap 22 September

First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2
The first Ethereum futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) is likely to be approved on October 2, according to crypto hedge funder Hal Press. The North Rock Digital founder’s thesis is based on the recent events in the crypto ecosystem.
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy and Ether Strategy ETFs are awaiting approval from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), with a deadline of October 3, 2023. Press believes this could be the first Ethereum Futures ETF to win the SEC’s approval.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades at $26,628 after dropping 3.13% over the last 48 hours after rejection at the 20-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $27,290 on September 18. The lack of volatility is another reason for the bearish fractal not progressing.
Arbitrum’s ARB price rallies after Chainlink CCIP mainnet launch
Arbitrum, one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 chains, launched Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) mainnet on its Arbitrum One chain. The protocol’s arrival on Arbitrum is key to the further development and growth in the ARB ecosystem as it is expected to improve the user experience and attract developers.
Chainlink’s CCIP provides web3 developers with an easier interface to build secure applications, which helps link different blockchains in crypto. The protocol is powered by decentralized oracles that have enabled up to $8 trillion in on-chain transaction value.
.@Chainlink CCIP is now live on Arbitrum One!
Why #CCIP is a game-changer for the Arbitrum ecosystem ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sE7uXCZda3
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID (ID) price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Quant price maintains steady multi-month downtrend but 60% of QNT holders remain above water
Quant (QNT) price is trading with a bearish bias, a steady state that has prevailed for the most part of the year. Despite the downtrend, the majority of QNT token holders remain above water, sitting on unrealized profit.
Optimism receives backlash after decision to split 116 million OP tokens for treasury management
Optimism network recently announced the sale of 116 million OP tokens valued at around $162.4 million in a private sale to seven purchasers for treasury management. While the transaction was not expected to impact OP price, it has provoked backlash from onlookers.
Binance unintentionally causes Ethereum gas fees to soar 1,900% as hundreds of inactive wallets move ETH
With many transfers happening within a thin timeframe, Ethereum gas fees soared 1,900%, moving from 15 to around 300 Gwei. The same was reflected in simple Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions, which soared from the conventional 40 cents to around $10, data from Dune analytics shows.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.