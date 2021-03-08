Elrond price must reclaim critical support point for a 50% move to the upside
Elrond has been trading inside a tightening range for the past three weeks and is poised for a massive breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC poised for new all-time highs as technicals reveal 17% breakout in sight
Bitcoin price had a major recovery move from a local bottom of $43,000 established on February 28. The flagship cryptocurrency is now on its way to new all-time highs as long as it can climb above a key resistance level.
Chainlink price faces no strong barriers before a jump to $43
Chainlink price is close to confirming a daily uptrend but still needs to climb above another key level first. The digital asset remains heavily bullish in the long-term and faces almost no barriers on the way up.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
The cryptocurrency market is dotted green and red following a lethargic weekend session. Despite the gradual price action, Bitcoin reclaimed the ground above $50,000 while Ethereum climbed above $1,700.
DOT bound for a 30% move determined by two key levels
Polkadot has been trading inside a tightening range since February 20 and it’s on the verge of a massive move. Bulls need to hold a key level to potentially see a 30% breakout while bears aim to crack the same point.
IRS sends warning to cryptocurrency holders: report taxes or go to jail
Tax evasion in the virtual currency industry has continued to cause headaches for tax collectors globally. The situation is worrying in the United States, leading to the latest collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service (RSI) and the Director of Fraud Enforcement, Damon Rowe.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.