Elrond has been trading inside a tightening range for the past three weeks and is poised for a massive breakout or breakdown within the next 24 hours.

Bitcoin price had a major recovery move from a local bottom of $43,000 established on February 28. The flagship cryptocurrency is now on its way to new all-time highs as long as it can climb above a key resistance level.

Chainlink price is close to confirming a daily uptrend but still needs to climb above another key level first. The digital asset remains heavily bullish in the long-term and faces almost no barriers on the way up.



