Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DYDX, PEPE & Bitcoin – European Wrap 30 August

DYDX price resisted selling pressure despite Tuesday's token unlock in light of the migration to dYdX chain and the adoption of version 4 of the project. The proposal, shared by crypto market maker Wintermute, is likely to be approved as it has received 100% support from community members on a vote that is still under way.

Adding to the success of the vote, DYDX's relative strength could also be attributed to increasing activity from Whales. On-chain data showes that large wallet addresses, or those holding between 10,000 and 10 million DYDX tokens, appear to be accumulating the DEX platform’s token.

PEPE coin is facing allegations of a rug pull after insiders were accused of stealing $15 million worth of the project’s tokens. Despite PEPE price decline and allegations, an early adopter of the meme coin jumped in to buy 1 trillion PEPE tokens.

PEPE accumulation by an early adopter would appear to be a sign of confidence in the meme coin.

As expected, the constricted crypto market is a compressed spring, which means more volatility ahead, not a lack of interest. On Tuesday, Bitcoin jumped above $28.3K, adding over 2K in less than a couple of hours, on news that a US court had granted Grayscale Investments' motion in its case against the SEC.

In June, Grayscale, an investment management company, sued the regulator for refusing to convert its flagship GBTC trust into a bitcoin ETF. An appeals court ordered the SEC to reconsider its decision.