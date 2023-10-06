Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Solana & THORChain – European Wrap 6 October

Share:

Dogecoin (DOGE) price seems unaffected by the news that its advocate, Elon Musk – often referred as the "DogeFather" – is in legal trouble with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, the agency filed a subpoena against Musk to comply with its investigation of alleged federal securities law violations.

The SEC is investigating whether Elon Musk violated the federal securities law when he bought Twitter in 2022. On Thursday, the watchdog sought Musk's testimony by filing a subpoena after the billionaire failed to appear during the probe.

Solana (SOL) price is being observed by many investors due to Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) trial. On October 5, roughly 17.6 million SOL were unstaked in epoch 512. Although these tokens are unstaked, it does not necessarily mean that they were sold.

Out of the 17.6 million SOL unstaked in epoch 512, roughly 7 million SOL belongs to the venture capital firm a16z. Additionally, two separate accounts unstaked 4.5 million and 3 million SOL.

THORChain (RUNE) is exhibiting bullish price movement, but investors need to be cautious as the recent surge in trading activity could be linked to illicit transfers. THORSwap exchange said Friday that it has paused its swapping feature amid concerns it has been used to move illicit funds. In the past week, RUNE experienced a price rally due to an uptick in trading volume, but the token price has dipped 5% in the daily frame.

THORSwap DEX confirmed in a tweet on Friday that it is currently being updated and cryptocurrency swaps are unavailable amid the news of illicit transfers. However, other activities on the platform like providing liquidity, earning interest, borrowing, and staking remain operational, as per the official statement on X.