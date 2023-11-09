Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Crypto & Bitcoin – European Wrap 9 November

Share:

Dogecoin, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, is on track to possibly extend its gains further this week. The meme coin crossed the barrier at $0.077, making a comeback to this level for the first time since August 2023.

According to on-chain metrics for DOGE, there is scope for further gains and the outlook on the asset continues to remain bullish.

The cryptocurrency market seems to be headed for a bull market after October’s gains extend into the end of the year. The current uptrend in crypto prices offers opportunities for traders, but it isn’t free from volatility. History and technical indicators can be useful to get cues about how the market behaves, likely giving hints to increase profitability.

The crypto market continues to climb, rising 3.4% in the last 24 hours to $1.38 trillion. Bitcoin was again the driver, adding 3.8%. Altcoins are moving slower but up, adding between 1.7% (BNB) and 7.7% (Polygon).

Bitcoin has broken out of a long consolidation range and is approaching the next round level of $37K. The technical implementation of this pattern suggests a rise to $41-45K, depending on which point we choose as the start of the last impulse. The upper limit looks like a suitable target with a pivot point close to it. Near it, in April 2022, the corrective rebound ended, and the most relentless phase of the sell-off began.