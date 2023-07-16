Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Compound & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 17 July

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE likely to rally 25% above this level
Dogecoin price shows a struggle as it approaches key blockade. A successful flip of this hurdle into a support floor could kickstart an explosive move higher for DOGE bulls.
COMP Price Prediction: Compound bulls disappear, 30% crash on the horizon
COMP price seems to be rallying despite clear signs of waning momentum on the daily timeframe. This development is screaming ‘sell’ and is a warning to the holders of the Compound platform’s token of an incoming drop.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple price crashes, liquidations hit nearly $500 million as XRP hype dissipates
XRP, XLM and other altcoins enjoyed massive gains after Ripple’s partial win against the SEC. The weekend, however, looks bleak, with liquidations in the past 48 hours reaching as much as $473 million. As the bearish momentum declines, investors on major exchanges turn bearish.
