TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 7 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 7 November
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. Amidst the ETF anticipation, on-chain data signals a potential bottom and increased exposure from large wallet investors. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin price faced rejection around its previously broken trendline on Monday and declined 8.18% until the next day, retesting the 50% retracement level at $100,353. However, on Wednesday, BTC rebounded 2.35% after finding support near the $100,353 level, though much of those gains were erased the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $102,200. If the 50% retracement level at $100,353 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend its recovery toward the next key resistance level at $106,435.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin extends the rally by 15% at press time on Friday after a 35% jump on the previous day. The recovery run exceeds the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the $2.000 psychological level. Filecoin rally approaches a resistance trendline formed by February 21 and April 4 highs, near the 200-day EMA at $2.433. If the decentralized data storage token marks a decisive close above $2.433, it could encounter resistance at the R1 and R2 Pivot Points, located at $2.634 and $3.753, respectively. 

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin (FIL), Dash (DASH), and Tezos (XTZ) are spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Filecoin leads the rally with 50% gains, while Dash rebounds from the $100 mark and Tezos marks a falling wedge pattern breakout. 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum (ETH) has resumed its downtrend, trading below $3,300 at the time of writing on Thursday. The bearish outlook mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) intraday decline below $102,000. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.