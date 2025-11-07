Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Bitcoin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 7 November

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. Amidst the ETF anticipation, on-chain data signals a potential bottom and increased exposure from large wallet investors.

Bitcoin price faced rejection around its previously broken trendline on Monday and declined 8.18% until the next day, retesting the 50% retracement level at $100,353. However, on Wednesday, BTC rebounded 2.35% after finding support near the $100,353 level, though much of those gains were erased the following day. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC hovers at around $102,200. If the 50% retracement level at $100,353 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend its recovery toward the next key resistance level at $106,435.

Filecoin extends the rally by 15% at press time on Friday after a 35% jump on the previous day. The recovery run exceeds the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the $2.000 psychological level. Filecoin rally approaches a resistance trendline formed by February 21 and April 4 highs, near the 200-day EMA at $2.433. If the decentralized data storage token marks a decisive close above $2.433, it could encounter resistance at the R1 and R2 Pivot Points, located at $2.634 and $3.753, respectively.