Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Avalanche & Terra – Asian Wrap 23 Dec

Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias

Dogecoin price lacks the will in establishing any bias which can be seen in its price action over the past two weeks. DOGE is likely to retest the immediate support level if it fails to slice through the overhead barrier.

Dogecoin price lacks momentum

Dogecoin price received a gift from Elon Musk on December 14, which allowed it to rally by roughly 42% in a day. This run-up prevented DOGE from suffering a catastrophic drop, but the bulls failed to sustain the massive run-up.

AVAX price prepares for 25% correction as Avalanche sets up double top

AVAX price has formed a top reversal pattern, indicating that the uptrend is ending. While the bulls attempt to sidestep this fate, Avalanche is likely to come crumbling down soon.

AVAX price eyes lower lows

AVAX price has set two swing highs at $127.69 on November 30 and December 22, leading to a double top reversal pattern. A reversal of the uptrend often follows this setup. The bearish outlook will push Avalanche down to the immediate support level at $101.49. This correction will represent a 17% downswing but is not where AVAX will stop.

Terra's LUNA to face extreme selling pressure at $105

Terraform Lab's price action has been on an impressive win streak, notching new all-time highs for the past four consecutive days. However, a pause in the upside momentum is likely to occur.

Terra to hit $105, then face a 29% drop to $75

Terra price is at an extreme. From an Ichimoku perspective, the extremes are observed by the significant gaps between the Tenkan-Sen and the bodies of the daily candlesticks. Gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen do not last long and often resolve, at the latest, within four to six periods.