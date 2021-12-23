Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Avalanche & Terra – Asian Wrap 23 Dec

Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price lacks the will in establishing any bias which can be seen in its price action over the past two weeks. DOGE is likely to retest the immediate support level if it fails to slice through the overhead barrier.
Dogecoin price lacks momentum
Dogecoin price received a gift from Elon Musk on December 14, which allowed it to rally by roughly 42% in a day. This run-up prevented DOGE from suffering a catastrophic drop, but the bulls failed to sustain the massive run-up.
AVAX price prepares for 25% correction as Avalanche sets up double top
AVAX price has formed a top reversal pattern, indicating that the uptrend is ending. While the bulls attempt to sidestep this fate, Avalanche is likely to come crumbling down soon.
AVAX price eyes lower lows
AVAX price has set two swing highs at $127.69 on November 30 and December 22, leading to a double top reversal pattern. A reversal of the uptrend often follows this setup. The bearish outlook will push Avalanche down to the immediate support level at $101.49. This correction will represent a 17% downswing but is not where AVAX will stop.
Terra's LUNA to face extreme selling pressure at $105
Terraform Lab's price action has been on an impressive win streak, notching new all-time highs for the past four consecutive days. However, a pause in the upside momentum is likely to occur.
Terra to hit $105, then face a 29% drop to $75
Terra price is at an extreme. From an Ichimoku perspective, the extremes are observed by the significant gaps between the Tenkan-Sen and the bodies of the daily candlesticks. Gaps between the candlestick bodies and the Tenkan-Sen do not last long and often resolve, at the latest, within four to six periods.
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano hidden reversal gives ADA longs early buy opportunity before $2
Cardano price converts into a bull market on its Point and Figure chart. Price action charts lead time-based charts, giving significant leading advantages to price action traders. Substantial rise towards the $2.00 value area up ahead.
XRP Price Prediction: Christmas rally to $1.70 begins with a Pole Pattern
XRP price moves into an entry zone that could generate a substantial drive higher. A bullish reversal is likely to sustain XRP throughout the Christmas holiday. Short-sellers are likely to get squeezed.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.