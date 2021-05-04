Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DOGE, Litecoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 May

Dogecoin price has established a new all-time high of $0.495 and faces no critical resistance ahead. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have become extremely interested in DOGE again and are pushing its price to new highs.

Litecoin price failure today at the critical Fibonacci level is the second time since mid-April and lowers the odds that LTC can overcome the resistance and launch a substantive test of the all-time high at $420.00.

Ethereum price has seen an explosive rally over the past week that led to a new all-time high. However, a consolidation might follow ETH as bulls take a breather.