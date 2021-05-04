Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: DOGE, Litecoin & Ethereum – American Wrap 05 May

DOGE plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable
Dogecoin price has established a new all-time high of $0.495 and faces no critical resistance ahead. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have become extremely interested in DOGE again and are pushing its price to new highs.
Litecoin price seeks new all-time high, but LTC shows bearish divergence
Litecoin price failure today at the critical Fibonacci level is the second time since mid-April and lowers the odds that LTC can overcome the resistance and launch a substantive test of the all-time high at $420.00.
ETH to consolidate after setting up record levels above $3,000
Ethereum price has seen an explosive rally over the past week that led to a new all-time high. However, a consolidation might follow ETH as bulls take a breather.
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.