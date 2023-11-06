FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, SFUND & NEAR – American Wrap 6 November

Cryptos |
Share:

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC reluctance around $35,500 hints at imminent correction

Bitcoin (BTC) price has led the broader market north over the past few weeks, towing Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices along with it. However, the market appears to be at the cusp, a point of transition between two different states with key levels proving impenetrable for the crypto top three.
The crypto market is at the cusp of painting green on the charts again. Ahead of the bull run, speculation of a rally regarding many tokens can be observed. At the top of this list are Layer 2 and DeFi tokens, but another category is expected to make it big this time in addition to the latter.
The Seedify token hits a ton!
Near price has gained significantly in the past few days even as the broader market cues took a break from being bullish. The altcoin has its developer conference lined up this week, and the anticipation has resulted in not only the price action but also the observation of considerable growth in the protocol.
NEAR/USDT 1-day chart
 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Arbitrum DAO approves ARB proposal to distribute 100 million ARB as staking rewards

Arbitrum DAO approves ARB proposal to distribute 100 million ARB as staking rewards

Arbitrum DAO has approved a governance proposal to offer $100 million in rewards to traders. Arbitrum will fund the distribution of staking rewards through Arbitrum treasury for a period of 12 months.

More Arbitrum News

Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics

Cardano price likely to extend gains with bullish on-chain metrics

Cardano has noted a spike in daily active address activity and trade volume of ADA tokens, in the past month. The count of whale transactions valued at $1 million or higher increased considerably between November 3 and 6. 

More Cardano News

XRP price could extend gains with Ripple’s likely win through $20 million settlement with SEC

XRP price could extend gains with Ripple’s likely win through $20 million settlement with SEC

Ripple could pay $20 million in settlement, this would be a victory against the SEC, according to Attorney John Deaton. XRP price climbed 23% against Bitcoin in the past week; Ripple crossed the $0.68 level for the first time since August. 

More Ripple News

WLD price poised for recovery as OpenAI gears up for first AI developer conference

WLD price poised for recovery as OpenAI gears up for first AI developer conference

OpenAI developer conference, organized by Sam Altman’s OpenAI, starts on Monday. The conference’s participants expect a bullish announcement at the event by Worldcoin’s co-founder Sam Altman.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news

Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news

BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower. 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location