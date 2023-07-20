FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Filecoin & Fed – American Wrap 20 July

Hong Kong’s largest online bank competes with banking giants for Web3 market

Hong Kong’s banking giants recently delayed the onboarding of crypto entities, awaiting further clarity and updates to Anti-Money Laundering regulation. However, virtual bank ZA is working on welcoming licensed web3 entities in Hong Kong, looking for fiat banking services.
 
Bitmain, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers via its ANTMINER branch, has revealed plans to develop Filecoin token mining machines, set to premiere in the market on July 21. The venture has inspired a wave of optimism in the FIL market, causing a resurgence among the bulls to cut short the 10% losses streaming out since mid-July.
The Federal Reserve, after a long wait, finally launched the service it claims is set to modernize the payment system of the United States. Using "FedNow," banks and users will be able to make transactions within seconds all day, every day of the week. Put simply, this is a direct competitor to the likes of Ripple and Stellar Lumens, who make similar systems.
 
 
