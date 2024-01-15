Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Bitcoin & Chainlink – American Wrap 15 January

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Weekend chop extends to new week amid MLK holiday vibes
With Bitcoin making the news last week when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved exchange traded funds, it’s a good time to review the topic again.
Bitcoin still offers the potential to serve as a form of honest money and to end-run the central bankers and politicians who have abused the fiat system so badly.
Chainlink faces one hurdle on path to $20, on-chain metrics signal price rally
Chainlink price hit a local peak of $17.64 on December 28, for the first time since April 2022. LINK price is $15.65, at the time of writing. The altcoin noted a mini breakout over the weekend and the price rallied to a high of $15.86, for the first time in two weeks.
LINK supply on exchanges has declined, supporting a price recovery thesis for the altcoin.
