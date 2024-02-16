Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Altcoins & Bitcoin – American Wrap16 February

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC prepares the stage for a slowly bleeding weekend

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to lead the market north, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices following the intermediate trend. However, as the apex cryptocurrency faces a formidable blockade, the market could correct soon before the next leg up. Low trading volumes characteristic of weekends is one factor to consider, and volatility is likely to increase over the next two days.
In the midst of a bullish cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin hovering around $52,000 and Ethereum at $2,800, optimism is high for other alternative currencies as well. Mike Ermolaev, a regular market analyst for FXStreet, highlights this as a prime time for investors, pointing to the top 5 fastest-growing tokens amidst an altcoin resurgence. With overall market capitalization expanding beyond $1.9 trillion and investor confidence on the rise, these coins represent the most promising opportunities for substantial returns during the current bull run.
 
Bitcoin (BTC) has jumped over 35% to over $52,000 since Jan. 23, consistent with its reputation of chalking double-digit gains in a matter of weeks. The latest move, however, stands out because it has materialized alongside a resurgent U.S. dollar index (DXY) and Treasury yields.

