Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Crypto, Solana & Bitcoin – European Wrap 1 February

February's $870 million crypto token unlocks: SUI, APT, SAND, APE, MANTA, AVAX, OP
Data from TokenUnlocks reveal several large-volume unlocks are lined up in February. Typically, cryptocurrencies that unlock over 3% of their circulating supply suffer a correction in their price. Of token unlocks valued at $10 million and higher, Aptos (APT), Sandbox (SAND), SUI and ApeCoin (APE) are scheduled to unlock nearly 3% to 9.19% of their circulating supply.
Solana remains bullish within an impulsive rally
We talked about Solana with ticker SOLUSD back in December, where we mentioned and highlighted an ongoing five-wave bullish impulse. We also warned about a corrective slow down, which has retraced the price back to projected 70 support area. Solana came down as expected, but because pullback was smaller than we thought, this can then still be a lower degree subwave »iv« rather than higher degree wave 4 correction, however, in either case we are looking higher for the 5th wave.
Bitcoin is more comfortable staying lower
Crypto followed equity indices lower on Wednesday evening. Cautious buying is seen in the market on Thursday. The crypto market capitalisation now stands at $1.62 trillion, 1.9% lower than 24 hours ago.
Solana remains one of the most volatile of the leading altcoins, down 4.7%. XRP, down 2.6%, continues to slide, losing nearly 20% in 30 days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
