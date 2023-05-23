Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cosmos, Litecoin & Arbitrum – European Wrap 23 May

Cosmos price nears buy signal, potentially triggering 30% rally
Cosmos (ATOM) price shows a lack of initiation from bulls, which has kept it subdued for quite some time despite the buy signal. It seems ATOM is on the cusp of ending its recent llull, increasing the chances of a breakout that could provide an opportunity for investors.
Cosmos price shows a clear falling wedge formation on the daily chart. This technical setup contains two lower highs and four lower lows. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals a falling wedge pattern.
Three reasons why Litecoin whales could push LTC price to $100 before third halving
The LTC20 halving event is likely to happen on August 10, based on estimates from Santiment. Less than 80 days away from the block reward halving, the Litecoin network has noted a significant increase in on-chain activity. The halving event is scheduled to take place on block 2,140,000, according to Santiment, and the mining reward will be slashed from 12.5 LTC to 6.25. The exact timing of the halving and its block height isn’t set and may vary according to different estimates.
Typically, a reduction in the asset’s supply and an increase in demand drives prices higher. This has previously occurred at Bitcoin halving events, and experts at Santiment have noted a significant upside reaction in prices ahead of a long-anticipated event like a halving.
Arbitrum price action has traders preparing for 5% to 10% gains in a firm bullish breakout
Arbitrum (ARB) price has seen bulls piercing through bearish defences in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday. With bears running for the hills, expect to see some unwinding of their short positions, which should trigger a second round effect and another buy wave to come. If bulls play this right, they can pick up a 5% gain along the way while heading to 10% at $1.30.
Arbitrum price exploded in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday with its valuation growing substantially. In just four hours ARB price ripped over 3% higher and printed a weekly profit while taking out quite a few substantial bearish elements. With bears waking up now and seeing their positions at a loss, expect to see a second-round effect of buying coming in as bears will want to unwind their losing short positions.
