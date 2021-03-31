Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ in no-trade zone while on-chain metrics brew bearish momentum

Chiliz has been stuck in consolidation for almost two weeks now. Attempts to recover toward all-time highs of $0.91 have been thwarted, although immense support has been accorded to the bulls. Meanwhile, CHZ is doddering at $0.51 and looking forward to a breakout from the consolidation. Read more...

Storj Price Forecast: STORJ primed for 45% rally if this crucial demand barrier holds

The Storj price is consolidating inside an ascending parallel channel, indicating a bounce from the lower boundary of the pattern. Read more...

The9 solidifies its Filecoin mining investment while FIL price hints at 17% drop

The development around Filecoin, its mining machines and hosting have caused FIL prices to climb violently in the last few days. However, this surge could be coming to an end as a bearish pattern looms. Read more...