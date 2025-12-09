Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Hyperliquid & Shiba Inu – Asian Wrap 09 December

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) edges lower by 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the downtrend for the sixth consecutive day. Derivatives data support the bearish outlook as risk-off sentiment spreads among traders, driven by heavy long liquidations. The technical outlook remains bearish, suggesting a decline to $20.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000092 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rebounding 3% and finding support around the key level. The bullish sentiment is further supported by SHIB’s rising trading volume, large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, SHIB's price action suggests a further rally, targeting levels above $0.000010.