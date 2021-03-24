LINK treads on shaky ground amid seemingly imminent freefall
Chainlink recently lost crucial support provided by a key technical pattern. This opened Pandora’s box as bulls focused on securing higher support. The area at $26 remained unbroken, with LINK making a shallow rebound above $27. However, LINK’s buyers seem to be struggling with the uptrend, a situation that brings to light potential losses aiming for $19. Read more...
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ on track to surge 28%
Enjin Coin price shows bullish potential as it broke out of a bullish pattern and hints at climbing higher. Read more...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at the threshold, ready for takeoff
Ripple is trending upwards after rebounding from last week's support of around $0.4. The bullish leg recently hit highs slightly above $0.6, but the momentum has fizzled out. The correction that ensued embraced support marginally above $0.53. In the meantime, XRP has made a quick recovery above $0.55 and is dealing with a crucial hurdle, likely to give way to massive gains toward $0.65. Read more...
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BREAKING: Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
Bitcoin is back in the spotlight after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced that the company has started accepting BTC as a payment method. The flagship cryptocurrency quickly rose over $1,600 on Musk's remarks and seems primed to regain track to new all-time highs.
Ankr, Curve DAO, Storj skyrocket ahead of Coinbase listing with further gains on the horizon
Coinbase, a U.S-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on March 23 the addition of three new cryptocurrencies – Ankr, Curve DAO and Storj – to its platform. As a result, the said coins have seen their price increase massively.
Are investors selling the news, or is Uniswap primed for higher highs?
Uniswap is moving closer to the launch of version 3 (v3) of its protocol. The upgrade has been designed to make Uniswap one of the most flexible and capital-efficient protocols.
World’s largest NFT platform to launch as industry interest rises to 2017 ICO boom
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it will be launching the world’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) platform on March 26, featuring collaborations between mainstream artists including Snoop Dogg, Boy George, and Lionel Richie.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.