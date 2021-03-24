LINK treads on shaky ground amid seemingly imminent freefall

Chainlink recently lost crucial support provided by a key technical pattern. This opened Pandora’s box as bulls focused on securing higher support. The area at $26 remained unbroken, with LINK making a shallow rebound above $27. However, LINK’s buyers seem to be struggling with the uptrend, a situation that brings to light potential losses aiming for $19. Read more...

Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ on track to surge 28%

Enjin Coin price shows bullish potential as it broke out of a bullish pattern and hints at climbing higher. Read more...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at the threshold, ready for takeoff

Ripple is trending upwards after rebounding from last week's support of around $0.4. The bullish leg recently hit highs slightly above $0.6, but the momentum has fizzled out. The correction that ensued embraced support marginally above $0.53. In the meantime, XRP has made a quick recovery above $0.55 and is dealing with a crucial hurdle, likely to give way to massive gains toward $0.65. Read more...