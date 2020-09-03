ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD could still bounce back up if $13 is defended
There is a descending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart that indicates a possible bounce for LINK if the $13 support level is held. The entire cryptocurrency market took a big hit in the past 24 hours after the U.S. stock market dropped as well.
Cardano (ADA) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $385 million. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1073, down over 4% on a day-to-day basis.
Aave (LEND) topped at $0.9083 on August 26 and has been declining steadily ever since. At the time of writing, LEND/USD is changing hands at $0.6228, down over 6% on a day-to-day basis and over 31% from the top. Aave has a market value of $802 million and an average daily trading volume of $151 million, which is mostly in line with the recent values. The token is most actively traded on Binance and OKEx. Also, a decent trading volume is registered on a decentralized liquidity provision protocol Uniswap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin touched $12,000 earlier this week and once again failed to hold the ground. The price of the first digital asset dropped as lo was $11,100, before moving back inside the recent range.
TRON (TRX) is now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.1 billion.
After trading an incredible week, Band Protocol is facing the ultimate test that will see it either continue with the uptrend or succumb to increased selling pressure.
Tron magical recovery journey has been supported by both technical levels and good fundamentals. Recent partnership news with the DeFi project Band Protocol put Tron a notch higher in the market.
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.