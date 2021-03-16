Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chain Link, Bitcoin & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 16 Mar

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bears battle intermediate support on their trip to $25.35 key level

LINK sellers keep the reins while fading the latest corrective pullback from $26.81 around $27.65 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair attacks 50-day EMA amid bearish MACD. One-month-old resistance line favors sellers, 100-day EMA adds to the downside.

Bitcoin price closes CME gap now its future could be defined within four days

Bitcoin left a price gap on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) as it rose to a new all-time high of nearly $62,000. The recent downswing that pushed BTC below $55,000 helped fill this gap. Now, the pioneer cryptocurrency could be preparing to rush into new highs.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM is on the verge of a 50% move

Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.