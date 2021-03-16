Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chain Link, Bitcoin & Stellar Lumens – Asian Wrap 16 Mar

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bears battle intermediate support on their trip to $25.35 key level
LINK sellers keep the reins while fading the latest corrective pullback from $26.81 around $27.65 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair attacks 50-day EMA amid bearish MACD. One-month-old resistance line favors sellers, 100-day EMA adds to the downside.
Bitcoin price closes CME gap now its future could be defined within four days
Bitcoin left a price gap on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) as it rose to a new all-time high of nearly $62,000. The recent downswing that pushed BTC below $55,000 helped fill this gap. Now, the pioneer cryptocurrency could be preparing to rush into new highs.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
Bloodshed as Bitcoin tumbles toward $50,000
Cryptocurrencies across the market have lost some of the gains accrued over the weekend following news regarding India ‘calibrating’ its position on the proposed bill to ban cryptocurrencies in the vast nation. The new report hints at a total ban on trading, owning, and mining digital assets.
Reef Finance price plummets after Alameda Research discredits allegations about $20 million investment
Back on March 12, Reef Finance announced that Alameda Research invested $20 million into REEF becoming a significant stakeholder. Additionally, the announcement also stated that Alameda was a partner and collaborator with Reef Finance.
Uniswap price aims for a significant bounce to $33 with no resistance ahead
Uniswap has been trading above a key support level at around $30 on the 4-hour chart since March 7. Another successful defense of this critical point and UNI could quickly see a massive rebound as it faces almost no resistance ahead.
Band Protocol strategic partnership with NEAR for sharding technology could bolster BAND price toward $20
Band Protocol has announced a new partnership with NEAR, one of the leading decentralized application projects that execute on the 'sharding' technology. This collaboration will see a higher throughput and scaling for Band Protocol.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.