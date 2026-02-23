TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 23 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 23 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrency market amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. The technical outlook for Cardano remains bearish, putting a crucial support level to the test.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL deepens correction with downside risk toward $67.50

Solana (SOL) price slips 6%, nearing the lower end of its consolidation range at $76.45 at the time of writing on Monday. A firm close below this level suggests a deeper correction. The derivatives data supports a bearish sentiment with SOL’s short bets rising alongside negative funding rates. On the technical side, if downside momentum continues, SOL may revisit its February 6 low around $67.50.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC breakdown hints at deeper correction as ETH and XRP extend losses

Bitcoin price has been consolidating within a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. As of Monday, BTC is slipping below the lower consolidation range and trading at $64,700. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC breakdown hints at deeper correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC breakdown hints at deeper correction

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices are extending losses on Monday after falling slightly the previous week. BTC is slipping below the lower consolidation range at $65,000, and ETH is falling below $1,900, both extending their six-week losing streaks.

Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling

Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat on Friday, hovering below the $68,000 key level following President Trump's response to the US Supreme Court's ruling on emergency tariffs.

AAVE drops 6% as BGD Labs announce plans to end support for protocol in April

AAVE drops 6% as BGD Labs announce plans to end support for protocol in April

BGD Labs said it will end its four-year role supporting the Aave (AAVE) DAO by April 1, citing growing centralization concerns around Aave Labs.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.