Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Solana & Bitcoin – Asian Wrap 23 February

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrency market amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. The technical outlook for Cardano remains bearish, putting a crucial support level to the test.

Solana (SOL) price slips 6%, nearing the lower end of its consolidation range at $76.45 at the time of writing on Monday. A firm close below this level suggests a deeper correction. The derivatives data supports a bearish sentiment with SOL’s short bets rising alongside negative funding rates. On the technical side, if downside momentum continues, SOL may revisit its February 6 low around $67.50.

Bitcoin price has been consolidating within a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. As of Monday, BTC is slipping below the lower consolidation range and trading at $64,700. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.