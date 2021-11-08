Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Shiba & Solana – American Wrap 08 November

Solana (SOL) price has been stuck in a sideways trend after making new all-time highs last week. As price action starts to fade a little bit, buyers are looking for the next entry point to restart the next phase in the uptrend. With the RSI coming out of the overbought area, expect SOL price to first correct another 10% before buy-side volume picks up again.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is caught in a bearish triangle and is set to break back below the monthly pivot and 50% Fibonacci level. With the Relative Strength Index still above 50, bears still have plenty of room to run prices to the downside as SHIB bears look to complete the triangle. Expect a break towards the base of the triangle at $0.00004490 and a possible bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci level, at the same level.

Cardano (ADA) price is range trading between the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-day SMA. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points towards bulls slowly but surely buying into ADA price, paving the way for a bullish outbreak anytime soon. A pop above the 55-day SMA would open more upside and new all-time highs in the near term.

