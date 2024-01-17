Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ripple & Ethereum – European Wrap 17 January

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA whales’ resilience might catalyze a 30% recovery rally
Cardano price nearly confirmed a bullish reversal pattern about four weeks ago but failed to achieve success owing to broader market bearish cues. Although the altcoin is now back at a monthly low, it still has a shot at reclaiming the target price derived from the pattern, which places the likely rally at 30% above the current price, and it looks like the whales might play a crucial role in this rally.
Cardano price trading at $0.53 at the time of writing, is stabilizing itself following a 17.61% decline in the past four weeks. ADA nearly successfully completed a double bottom pattern, also known as a “W” pattern. This bullish reversal pattern suggested a potential 30% rally for the altcoin, which it almost achieved before the decline began.
Ripple partner SBI Holdings plans NFT roll out on XRP Ledger
SBI Holdings is an ally of cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple. The firm unveiled plans to issue Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) assets on the XRPL chain, according to a document from a recent meeting.
XRP price has been in a downward trend that started in November 2023. The altcoin’s recovery is likely to be catalyzed by bullish developments in the ecosystem. EXPO2025 is an upcoming World Expo event that is scheduled to open on April 13, 2025, and close on October 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. Ripple’s ally SBI Holdings recently shared its plans to release NFTs on the XRP Ledger and unveil it at the World Expo event.
Ethereum price could rise further as supply on exchanges nears all-time low
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a consistent increase in the number of new addresses created per day and a consistent decline in its supply on exchanges. In the past week, data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment shows nearly 90,000 new addresses were added per day to Ether.
At the time of writing, the Ethereum/Bitcoin ratio is up nearly 18.00% in the past week. Ethereum’s recent on-chain activity suggests the altcoin could see further gains. In the past few weeks, Ethereum added over 89,400 wallets to its chain on avearge every day, as seen in the Santiment chart below. Data from the on-chain tracker reveals that 96,300 new ETH wallets were created on Tuesday.
